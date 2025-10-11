Cam Thomas has Superstar Potential if Preseason Trend Holds up
After a long offseason between Cam Thomas and the Brooklyn Nets, the 23-year-old signed his qualifying offer worth $6 million. Thomas understands that his contract situation was strictly business and not personal going into this season.
That doesn't mean there isn't a chip on his shoulder now, though. The former LSU Tiger is ready to prove to the Nets –– and every other NBA organization –– that he deserves a contract in the $20-30 million range.
A large reason why Brooklyn did not want to give Thomas his desired contract was because of how one-dimensional he is as a player.
Everyone knows he can score points in bunches, but can he defend? Can he playmake? And most importantly, can he impact winning?
Thomas is answering at least one of those questions this preseason.
Balancing his Offensive Game
Through 41 minutes of preseason, he has 30 points and 10 assists. Despite looking to pass more frequently, his scoring output hasn't taken a hit.
Thomas had six assists in the first half alone against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 10. While the mentality is still score-first, he is becoming more aware of when his teammates have a better shot.
This first glimpse of improved playmaking chops shouldn't be surprising. Every season of Thomas' career, he has increased his assists per game average. From 1.2 assists per game in his rookie season to 3.8 assists per game in 25 appearances last season, it's clear he is still not a finished product.
The mindset still hasn't changed for Thomas regarding his play style.
"I'm just going to play my game," Thomas said. "Most teams are gonna double-team me, so that's just gonna lead to assists."
Thomas' trend of increased passing has coincided with more impactful play on the court. Another stat that has improved each season of his career is plus/minus. This is a good representation of the impact his unselfishness has had on the team.
The Nets' star has been disrespected this offseason, and people have pointed to his lack of playmaking ability as to why he did not receive a major contract extension.
With Brooklyn's influx of guards through the 2025 NBA Draft, Thomas doesn't need to be a primary facilitator in the offense. His best skill set is the three-level scoring ability he brings to the table, but adding occasional brilliance with his passing creates a new fold in the offense.