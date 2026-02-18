Brooklyn Nets Assign Ben Saraf and Josh Minott to G League

The Brooklyn Nets have assigned rookie guard Ben Saraf and newly-acquired forward Josh Minott to their G League affiliate in Long Island today, per announcement from public relations. Minott has not yet suited up for the team since being traded from the Boston Celtics, while Saraf will return to Long Island for another stint.

Saraf has been sent to Long Island before, having averaged 13.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the G League squad. In the NBA, he's putting up 5.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game on 34-25-73 shooting splits. The No. 26 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has struggled to find his footing on the offensive end.

Minott was acquired in a deal between the Nets and Celtics that saw Brooklyn give up cash considerations for the 23-year-old. Drafted in 2022, the 6-foot-8 forward averaged 5.8 points and 3.6 rebounds for Boston, receiving limited minutes as the team improved throughout the year. He was expected to receive more opportunities with his new team after the trade deadline.

The Nets made a change at the NBA trade deadline, waiving star shooting guard Cam Thomas after acquiring Minott and Ochai Agbaji. They also cut Haywood Highsmith, who had not yet suited up for them due to recovery from knee surgery.

Brooklyn's rookie class has spent time between the G League and the NBA, and has started to show real promise as of late. Egor Dёmin, the No. 8 overall pick, is putting up 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game on nearly 40% three-point shooting this season. The Russian sharpshooter is in contention for an All-Rookie team.

Nolan Traoré has a fantastic end to the first portion of the season, averaging 17.3 points and eight assists across four games before the All-Star break. Danny Wolf and Drake Powell have also been consistent contributors since the early parts of 2025-26, with Wolf being a versatile big man and Powell showcasing his talents as a 3&D wing.

Saraf, however, has been the one rookie who has not yet had a breakout performance to truly show fans how special he can be. The Israeli guard has immense potential as a 6-foot-6 floor general, but his scoring efficiency hasn't been quite up to par. Luckily, he will have time to work on his skills in Long Island, and this is the first year of what could very well be a lengthy NBA career.