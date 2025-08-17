Cam Thomas’ Nets Standoff Mirrors Lou Williams’ Undervaluing and Joe Johnson’s Payday
Regardless of the discourse surrounding Cam Thomas, there's a good bet he's back with the Brooklyn Nets in 2025-26. That hasn't been heavily debated. His value, however, has been.
Thomas has reportedly asked for a contract that pays between $30 and $40 million annually, yet Brooklyn hasn't budged beyond $14 million. The two sides remain far off in their negotiations, which could result in Thomas spending next season on the $6 million qualifying offer.
While Thomas is such a unique and polarizing player, he's not the first to find himself in such a situation. Take three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams, for example. Williams enjoyed a 17-year professional career as a scoring specialist but never saw his value directly correlate into dollar signs. Former teammate Jeff Teague emphasized this point when discussing Thomas back in July.
“When you get put in that scoring specialist role, you always get underpaid. The Nets ain’t really disrespect him; really, they don’t see him as THE guy," Teague said on the Club 520 podcast. "They [are] still looking for the guy. If they thought he was, they would have paid him.”
But Williams is just one example. He never pushed back the way Thomas has; rather, he accepted his role as one of the league's best reserves. Former Net Joe Johnson didn't conform.
Back in 2005, Johnson wanted to be paid, and the Phoenix Suns weren't willing to do so. Thus, Johnson signed a massive new contract with the Atlanta Hawks, urging Phoenix not to match his offer sheet. The Suns respected Johnson's wishes, and he went on to become a six-time All-Star with the Hawks. Now, the difference between Johnson and Thomas is: there was a team willing and able to pay Johnson what he felt he was worth. Thomas doesn't have that luxury, for a multitude of reasons.
Still, these two players serve as solid illustrations for Thomas. Both found themselves in scenarios similar to his own, opting to handle them in different ways.
Thomas must now decide how he's going to navigate the ongoing contract drama. Will he eventually give in to the Nets, accepting a smaller deal and becoming the "underpaid scoring specialist?" Or, will he be convinced that another franchise will pay him what he desires, asking Brooklyn to allow him to walk?
Fans should expect an answer to that question in the coming weeks.