Cam Thomas Reacts to Nets Trade
The Brooklyn Nets are still picking up the pieces after trading Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this week.
It's the second time the Nets have made an in-season trade after sending Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors last month.
Cam Thomas shared his thoughts on the trade and what it means for the team.
“It could be tough with the guys you were grinding with since preseason and training camp, getting to know the guys especially Shake (Milton). It was my first year actually playing with Shake and meeting Shake and you build relationships and build friendships, and “Do” (Dorian Finney-Smith) he was here for two years, it’s been good getting to play with him. At the end of the day, we are still pros... it is part of the business.”
The Nets will now have to find ways to win without them and that could be a challenge for a young team. But as Thomas said, the Nets don't have much of a choice. They are professionals and they are expected to adjust to what the business is out there giving the team.
Thomas and the Nets are back in action tonight as they travel north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET.
