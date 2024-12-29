Cam Thomas Returns, But Nets Collapse vs. Magic
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Brooklyn Nets are disappointed after a 102-101 loss against the Orlando Magic on Sunday evening inside the Kia Center.
After leading by 16 points at the start of the fourth quarter, the Nets couldn't keep the lead. The Magic grabbed a 100-99 lead, but Jalen Wilson was fouled on the ensuing possession, leading to a pair of free throws. Wilson sunk both of his foul shots, giving the Nets the lead back 101-100.
On their final offensive possession, the Magic had point guard Cole Anthony check into the game, where he delivered a floater to give Orlando a one-point lead.
The Nets had the chance to win, but Cam Thomas couldn't connect on the game-winner from the corner.
Thomas was the bright spot for the Nets in the game. After missing the last 13 contests for the team, he returned to action to the tune of 25 points off the bench. Wilson had 14 on a perfect 4 of 4 from beyond the 3-point line, including the clutch free throws at the end. Keon Johnson also had 14 points while Noah Clowney had 13 of his own.
The Nets will now head north of the border to take on the Toronto Raptors. Tipoff is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
