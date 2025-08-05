Can Danny Wolf Boost the Nets’ Rebounding in 2025?
Brooklyn Nets big men Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe are two of the only remaining "traditional, inside centers" left in the modern NBA. Both prefer to play in the paint and don't offer much in terms of stretching the floor. However, they excel at defending and rebounding.
So, why were the Nets among the league's worst at rebounding in the 2024-25 season?
Look no further than the power forward spot, and that's not meant to disrespect guys like Noah Clowney or Trendon Watford (who has since moved on to Philadelphia).
Jordi Fernandez loved playing versatile pieces at the four last season, sacrificing rebounding for athleticism.
Luckily for the second-year head coach, he's now equipped with a player who checks both boxes.
Enter Danny Wolf, the seven-foot Michigan product Brooklyn selected with the 27th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Wolf possesses a unique mix of size and playmaking, but is also an extremely underrated rebounder.
In his junior season, Wolf led the Big Ten in rebounds and double-doubles, giving the Nets an all-around unicorn at the power forward position.
Now, a frontcourt of Claxton and/or Sharpe with Wolf next to them? That should merit at least some improvement.
That said, Wolf isn't the only player who could help solve this issue. When he or Clowney aren't on the floor, Brooklyn could turn to Drew Timme, who's developed into somewhat of a rebounding threat himself.
Rotating Claxton, Sharpe, Wolf and Timme in and out of the lineup—with Clowney as a bit of a "change of pace guy" mixed in—the Nets should see the rebounding woes from a year ago start to evaporate.
But, what if they don't?
If the addition of Wolf and further improvement of Timme don't directly cause Brooklyn's rebounding numbers to improve, then conversations will need to be had about the Claxton-Sharpe tandem. Both guys have shown on numerous occasions that they can quickly become beasts on the glass, but if even that area starts to falter, personnel changes may need to take place.
Claxton's name gets thrown around in mock trades what seems like once a week. There would certainly be a market for the former first-rounder should he become available, but the Nets are hoping things don't reach that point.
For now, Wolf should be enough of an upgrade to solve the problem. And if he isn't, then Brooklyn may have deeper issues than just rebounding.
The 2025-26 season will tell all.