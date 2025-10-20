Can Nets' Nic Claxton Return to his 2022-23 Prime or is it Time to Move on?
Nic Claxton is the longest tenured Brooklyn Net, and he is still just 26 years old. He hit his peak back in the 2022-23 season, where he averaged 12.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.4 stocks per game. He also led the NBA, shooting 70.5% from the field.
The slight regression started from there, with the major drop-offs coming in the form of efficiency and defensive numbers.
Claxton played in all four preseason games this year, averaging 21.2 minutes per game. With his time, he averaged 10.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists. His defense still leaves a lot to be desired if he's going to get back to form.
How Claxton can Build on Preseason
Against the Toronto Raptors, he had 13 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two stocks. The Nets' new philosophy of high-paced offense and constant ball movement seems to have rubbed off on Claxton, a big man who doesn't typically see the floor well.
Claxton's ability to turn defense into offense is one of his best traits, and with the speed that Brooklyn wants to play with, he could turn into a more well-rounded center.
The main problem with him is an overall lack of consistency. In the Nets' second game against the Phoenix Suns this preseason, Claxton put up four points, seven rebounds and two stocks.
Unless it's on a lob or a putback, Claxton has trouble creating offense for himself, which ties into his inability to step out and shoot the three-ball. He went 1-for-3 from beyond the arc in preseason.
The first game against the Suns went better for the veteran big man. He scored 12 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out five assists. There is a fine line between serviceable and harmful –– a line Claxton seems to enjoy walking too much.
Claxton is a very emotional player. He had three ejections and four flagrant fouls last season. Not to say that it is a bad trait, but Claxton clearly plays better when he has confidence, something his rookie guards can give him.
So is it time to move on? The way the first couple of months of this season go will play a big factor. If Claxton can play well alongside expected long-term pieces like Egor Demin and Nolan Traoré, then he could end up playing out his contract with the Nets.
If Day'Ron Sharpe and Danny Wolf look worthy of more opportunities, that could also play a factor in Claxton's future. He is an above-average starting center in the NBA, but he may not fit with Brooklyn's identity, something that will be monitored around the trade deadline.