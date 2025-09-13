Case Study: Drew Timme and His Fit in the Brooklyn Nets’ System
One of the Brooklyn Nets' most pleasant surprises from the 2024-25 campaign just so happens to be one of the team's biggest question marks heading into the following season.
Drew Timme, the former college hoops star at Gonzaga, played his way up to the Nets' active roster at the tail end of last year. After impressing many with Brooklyn's G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, Timme was given his shot—and he didn't disappoint.
In just nine appearances, he averaged 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists, appearing to be a welcome addition to the Nets' frontcourt behind Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe. Luckily, Brooklyn inked him to a two-year deal before the dominant stretch ensued.
Timme joined the Nets for the NBA2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas, where he again showed off his overlooked ability. This time equipped with a more reliable jumper, Timme was commanding inside the paint and out, and looked the part of an upcoming force in the NBA.
But with the way the Nets' roster is constructed, Timme may not make it through training camp—and that'd be a huge mistake, yet there simply may not be enough room.
Brooklyn's decisions this summer have crowded the roster, either through salary dumps or draft selections, which doesn't even take into account guys like Fanbo Zeng and Tyson Etienne—two other active roster/two-way hopefuls.
Much of Timme's chances hinge on the versatility he may bring. While there are plenty of faces fighting for minutes at the five-spot, Brooklyn's power forward room is thin. 2023 first-rounder Noah Clowney and Michigan product Danny Wolf are the presumed headliners at the four, depending what position Michael Porter Jr. is set to play in.
That's where Timme could really make an impact. If the development of his outside shot continues and he gains the ability to play alongside a Nic Claxton or Day'Ron Sharpe, he'll be an absolute lock to make the final roster.
However, if the coaching staff doesn't view his value any higher than that of a third-string center, then he could be at risk of losing his spot in Brooklyn. But even in the event that that happens, as is the case for Jalen Wilson, he'll land somewhere. Just because he can't get a spot with the Nets due to timeline/developmental reasons doesn't mean he can't make an impact on a rival.
Timme has been more than impressive since becoming a Net; he just needs to continue doing so to further prove he belongs.