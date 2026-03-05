Nets Grab Top Power Forward, Cornerstone in Latest Mock Draft

The real intrigue for the Brooklyn Nets is what lies ahead, so they have little need to concentrate on the here and now. As the season is almost over, focus has already turned to the NBA Draft, where Brooklyn is predicted by CBS Sports' most recent mock draft to select Cameron Boozer out of Duke.

The Nets are 1-9 in their last 10 games, narrowly between the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards for the pre-lottery projected No. 3 pick. While everyone has their favorite of the 2026 NBA Draft's big three, the consensus is that if a team gets one of those players, it could alter their franchise for the best.

Boozer will be 19 years old come draft day and is the current favorite for college basketball's National Player of the Year. In this scenario, with him heading to Brooklyn, it's the best available pick and fills one of its biggest needs.

The Nets frontcourt rotation going into next season looks like Nic Claxton, Day'Ron Sharpe, Noah Clowney and Danny Wolf. All are under contract next season except for Sharpe, who has a team option in 2026-27. Claxton and Clowney have been the consistent starting duo this season, but Boozer should come in and start immediately alongside Claxton if he isn't dealt in the offseason.

Brooklyn selected a plethora of unique offensive talents in the 2025 NBA Draft, and Boozer fits that mold perfectly. He's a stocky 6-foot-9, 250 pounds with a 7-foot wingspan. Despite being a larger player, Boozer still moves fluidly and can score at all three levels.

His season averages are 22.6 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and 1.6 steals per game. Boozer's shooting splits are 58.3% from the field, 40.3% from three-point range and 78.4% from the free throw line. Strong efficiency from deep isn't a fluke either, averaging 3.6 long-range attempts per game.

In Duke's most recent game against NC State, Boozer went off for 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists on 80% field goal shooting. He went 9-for-11 at the charity stripe.

Boozer isn't going to fix the Nets' bottom-five defense. He averages 0.6 blocks per game, but he's not a bad defender. His lateral quickness is good enough to switch onto guards if need be, and he's hard to move in the paint. Being next to Claxton would mask some of his shot-contesting issues –– much like how Patrick Ngongba II currently does for him at Duke.

At some point, Brooklyn is going to need more options to force the issue on offense. Boozer will provide scoring, playmaking and second-chance points to an already promising young core.