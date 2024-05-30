Cleveland to Interview Former Nets Head Coach Amid Donovan Mitchell Drama
As the Cleveland Cavaliers are doing everything they can to prevent the Brooklyn Nets from snagging their superstar guard Donovan Mitchell, they are beginning a wide-spanning head coach search with Brooklyn's former lead man.
Kenny Atkinson led the Nets for four seasons, stepping down after going 118-190 overall. After navigating through a grueling rebuild, his third season saw Brooklyn notch a 42-40 record en route to a first-round playoff exit to the Philadelphia 76ers in five games.
Following the elimination, the Nets famously brought in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season. Just four days before the basketball world changed forever with the suspension of play due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Atkinson stepped down on Mar. 7.
In November of 2020 Atkinson accepted an assistant role on Tyronn Lue's staff with the Los Angeles Clippers, where he served for one season. Ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season, he was named an assistant coach for Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors. This marked his first NBA championship after the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in six games during the 2022 NBA Finals.
Just four seasons removed from his last head coaching gig, Atkinson may now be tasked with swaying Mitchell from leaving Cleveland in favor of the 56-year-old's former employer.
