Community First: Nets Players Host Youth Camps Across the Country
While the Brooklyn Nets organization engages with the community year-round through programs like Brooklyn Basketball, there’s something special about kids having direct access to some of their favorite players.
Throughout the offseason, several Brooklyn Nets players have taken advantage of the opportunity to give back to the community by hosting their own basketball camps.
Terance Mann's Complete Player Camp
The most recent basketball camp hosted by a Nets player was Terance Mann's fifth annual Complete Player Camp in his hometown of Lowell, Massachusetts.
Mann's camp took place from Aug. 18-21, where he provided young athletes with hands-on training over the course of three days. Besides helping the children on the court, he also hosted an academic fair for the athletes on Aug. 20.
Nic Claxton's Hoop Smart Enrichment Camp
Over the weekend, Nets big Nic Claxton returned home to South Carolina to host his fourth annual basketball camp. While it was an opportunity for Claxton to give back, he also received a pleasant surprise during his homecoming.
Claxton's high school, Legacy Early College, held a private event for the Greenville native where he learned that the school would be retiring his jersey. In an interview with Fox Carolina, Claxton explained that the honor was completely unexpected.
“Honestly, I was taken aback,” Claxton said. “I didn’t know what was going on. I was confused but when they said that that’s what was being presented today. I’m just— ecstatic!”
Tyrese Martin Basketball Camp
Last week, Nets guard Tyrese Martin held his fourth annual camp in his hometown of Allentown, Pennsylvania.
During an interview with The Morning Call, Martin explained how much it means to return home and help the community.
“This will always be my den and the place that made me who I am,” Martin said. “It’s great to see the kids come in with smiles on their faces. They just want to get better. These camps are fun. You come out, see your friends and compete, and just have fun with each other. That’s how I always looked at it, and I just want them to have fun and be around me and interact for a few hours.”
Keon Johnson Basketball Camp
For the third straight year, Nets guard Keon Johnson held his annual basketball camp at his high school, The Webb School, in Tennessee.
During an interview with the Shelbyville Times Gazette, Martin touched on why he is inspired to return home and give back to his community.
“I won’t be able to play this game forever, but I’ll always know how, and hopefully I’ll be able to see someone just like me and guide them on the right path.”