Could Nets Send Young Guard to All-Star Dunk Contest?
The Brooklyn Nets don't have any All-Stars on their roster this year, but that doesn't mean that they will go empty at All-Star Weekend in San Francisco next month.
The Dunk Contest field is beginning to take shape as San Antonio Spurs rookie guard Stephon Castle is making an appearance. However, the No. 4 overall pick from UConn needs some company.
The Athletic writer Law Murray suggests Nets guard Keon Johnson could join him in the field.
"The Nets have no All-Stars and no rookies, the classic sign of a team in the early stages of a rebuild," Murray writes.
"They just lost a game by 59 points, a low point in a franchise history that has had some rough moments. Who knows who will be on this team by the middle of February? I’m going to propose that Johnson get a dunk contest invite, though. He set a draft combine record in 2021 by leaping 48 inches, earning him a first-round selection. It’s taken a few years, but Johnson is playing regular minutes now, albeit for a team that is not prioritizing winning in the short term."
Johnson can certainly get up to the rim, and seeing him at All-Star Weekend could be a way for Nets fans to get involved in San Francisco.
The Slam Dunk Contest will take place on Saturday, Feb. 15.
