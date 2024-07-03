Could Cam Thomas Compete for USA Roster Spot in Next World Cup?
Cam Thomas has been one of the Brooklyn Nets' most promising players. When evaluating the progress of other young prospects for the Americans in the league who are also promising players, Thomas surely stands out as someone who could soon represent the red white, and blue on the most competitive global stage in basketball.
Thomas has established himself as one of the NBA's top scorers in 190 career games in three seasons. He started in 57 of those 190 games, so if Team USA was to have him come off the bench, he could surely make the most of his minutes the same way he did for Brooklyn when he did come off the bench.
If the emerging Nets star continues on this trajectory that he is currently on, he could secure a spot playing for the United States at the 2027 FIBA World Cup.
The Americans have struggled in this tournament for a while now with their last championship dating back to 2014. The United States also missed out on a top-three finish in 2019 and their most recent outing in 2023.
Nets forward Cam Johnson was a part of that 2023 disaster at the World Cup. If Team USA finished in second at least, that would not have been considered a dsappointment considering the success the U.S. has achieved in this tournament.
All credit to the Germans for outplaying the Americans in the Semifinals. As for the United States, for a Nation that is pretty confident about settling for nothing less than first place, they're going to need all the help they can get at the next World Cup. Thomas could be just that.
