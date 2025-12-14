Mexico World Cup Schedule Inspires Outrage From Government Official
The governor of the Mexican state of Nuevo León, Samuel García, voiced his disappointment after it was confirmed the Mexico national team won’t play a single game in the state’s host city of Monterrey during its home 2026 World Cup campaign.
Monterrey’s Estadio BBVA, home of Liga MX outfit Rayados de Monterrey, will host four games during the 2026 World Cup, but the Mexico national team won’t make a trip to the North East city, instead playing twice in Mexico City and once in the city of Guadalajara in the state of Jalisco during the group stage.
With El Tri guaranteed three games during the group stage, many expected Javier Aguirre’s side to play at least once in all three of the country’s host cities. That expectation didn’t materialize and García admitted he’s not convinced by the reasons that led to the decision.
“It seems to be a somewhat economical decision [El Tri not playing in Monterrey],” García told TUDN. “The national team benefits from playing at the [Estadio] Azteca because of its capacity, far greater than [the stadiums] of Rayados and Chivas [the other two host venues in Mexico].
“Obviously, my question was, ‘if Monterrey’s stadium has a greater capacity why [is Mexico playing in] Jalisco?’ and they turned around and alluded to the weather ... as if it was so different between between Nuevo León and Jalisco.
“Obviously these are arguments that aren’t convincing for me.”
The Estadio BBVA will instead welcome teams like South Africa, South Korea, Japan and Tunisia twice. Some Mexican outlets suggested FIFA gave Monterrey “breadcrumbs,” but Garcia reportedly said, “they gave us lemons, we’ll try to make lemonade.”
Full List of 2026 World Cup Games in Monterrey, Mexico
Date
Matchup
Round
June 14, 2026
Tunisia vs. Ukraine, Sweden, Poland or Albania
Group Stage
June 20, 2026
Japan vs. Tunisia
Group Stage
June 24, 2026
South Africa vs. South Korea
Group Stage
June 29, 2026
TBD
Round of 32
Mexican Governor Calls for Compensation for Lack of El Tri World Cup Games at Host City
García eventually said he understands FIFA and the Mexican soccer federation have their own dynamics and their reasons for keeping El Tri away from Monterrey during the World Cup.
However, García also revealed he spoke with federation president Mikel Arriola following the apparent World Cup snub of his host city, looking for El Tri’s chief official to do right by fans in Nuevo León.
“I searched for Mikel and told him ‘you’re going to have to compensate me,’” García said. “The final draw can’t be altered, that’s definitive, but I’m looking to at least get a [Mexico] friendly match against a strong national team to happen in Monterrey before the World Cup.
“I told him that if he didn’t want fans in Monterrey to feel a certain way, you [Mexico national team] have to come before the World Cup to play a friendly and that’s what they’re working on.”
Mexico’s men’s national team hasn’t played a single game at the Estadio BBVA since it opened its doors in 2015. Now, the expectation is that El Tri makes its maiden visit to the "Giant of Steel” during their final preparations before next summer’s spectacle.
Regardless of how the situation unfolded, García closed the subject touching upon what he along with every El Tri fan deems most relevant.
“I hope Mexico does well [in the 2026 World Cup], that’s the most important thing.”