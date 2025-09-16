Could Day'Ron Sharpe Experience a Breakout Season With the Nets?
Day'Ron Sharpe re-signed with the Brooklyn Nets this offseason. At $6.25 million per year over the next two seasons, he is on one of the best contracts in the NBA for how much he does on the court.
The former 29th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft had been the same player his first three seasons in the league. In the 2024-25 season, however, Sharpe showed potential for retooling his game.
A recent workout video showed further work being done on his offensive development. Pick-and-pop, catch-and-shoot three-pointers and mid-range shooting off the dribble could be added to Sharpe's arsenal as a scorer.
A significant factor hindering Brooklyn's backup center from reaching his full potential has been his struggle with injuries throughout his career. Whether it was a right knee sprain in 2025 or a left hamstring strain in 2024, Sharpe has missed both the start and the end of seasons, which has limited his development.
Last season, he averaged a career-high 18.1 minutes per game and, in turn, saw career-highs in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. Assuming that the center rotation is controlled by Nic Claxton and Sharpe, another increase in minutes should be in order.
In 14 career starts, Sharpe has averaged 11.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. His rebounding abilities have defined his time in the NBA. Although it would require a significant improvement, he has the potential to average a double-double.
Claxton is not currently being shopped around by the Nets, but if they receive an offer they can't refuse, Sharpe's path to a breakout is simple. What Sharpe lacks on the defensive end, he makes up for as a rebounder with more shooting upside.
A similar player path that Sharpe could look to follow is the career of Jusuf Nurkić. They both share stockier builds at the center position, and Nurkić's stats early in his career resemble those of Brooklyn's young center.
Nurkić did not play big minutes in his first three seasons, but he got on the floor because of his rebounding and paint scoring. He didn't develop a three-point shot until his sixth year in the NBA, while Sharpe is already showing improvement in that area. At Nurkić's peak, he averaged 15.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. If Sharpe can get to that one day, the front office will be satisfied.
The key to Sharpe leaping to new heights in year 5 lies in his outside shooting production and seeing whether his conditioning on the defensive end is up to par for big minutes.