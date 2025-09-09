Sharpe Waives No-Trade Clause: Long-Term Net or Trade Chip?
After recently re-signing center Day’Ron Sharpe to a two-year, $12.5 million deal, the Brooklyn Nets clearly identified their backup center of the future.
However, a recent decision made by Sharpe could change the calculus of his next few seasons in the league. According to Spotrac’s Keith Smith, Sharpe was eligible for a no-trade clause because his new contract has a team option in the second year, but he ultimately decided to waive it.
Last season, Sharpe averaged career-highs in points (7.9), rebounds (6.6) and assists (1.8) while averaging 18.1 minutes per game, shooting 52% from the field and 24.4% from beyond the arc.
After his first start of the 2024-2025 NBA season against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez expressed a sense of trust and pride in Sharpe’s improvements
"Day’Ron did a great job. I think it's great to see him in that position. I'm extremely proud of him, how hard he played and how committed he was. Those are learning experiences for all of us," Fernandez told the media. "It's good that he can show me that he's started and he's done so well against a very good team, and it's not just good for him, but also his teammates can see it. That's how you build a trust.”
That game, Sharpe finished with a career-high 26 points while also filling out the stat sheet with 15 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals.
Will He Stay in Brooklyn?
While Sharpe may seem like a solid backup option for Brooklyn's frontcourt, teams may come calling at the deadline (or the next one), if he continues to gradually improve the way he has over the past two seasons. If Sharpe can hover around the 10 rebound-per-game mark while slightly increasing his scoring, he could become a coveted trade chip.
The North Carolina product may never threaten Nic Claxton for Brooklyn's starting center position, but his performances when given extended opportunities indicate that he has the potential to be a serviceable big on a team that is in need of one.
One way or another, the signing should help Brooklyn in the long run. If he mirrors his play from last season, Sharpe will provide the Nets with a top backup at center. On the other hand, if his production takes a leap, Brooklyn could end up trading him for draft capital or a player at a position of need.