Could Former Top-10 Pick be Brooklyn Nets Bound?
It seems almost inevitable that the Golden State Warriors will part ways with their 2021 first-round selection, Jonathan Kuminga.
Kuminga who will be heading into his fifth NBA season is currently a restricted Free Agent, and could potentially gain interest from teams looking for a youthful rim runner with a solid two-way play-style.
Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey believes the Brooklyn Nets could be potential suitors for the 6-foot-7 forward saying “ a gamble on a high-pedigree young player who just didn’t quite pan out on his first stop isn’t a bad way to go.” and the cap space Brooklyn possesses next season can also entice a big time deal for Kuminga.
Bailey writes “The Brooklyn Nets have upwards of $50 million in cap space” which gives Brooklyn a chance to make a competitive offer that the Warriors could potentially not want to match.
Because Kuminga is a restricted free agent, the Warriors will have the chance to match any offer thrown at their former first-round pick, but with how this past season went for Kuminga in San Francisco, perhaps a change of scenery is on the horizon.
Before a severe ankle injury sidelined him for two months Kuminga had a 15 game stretch between Dec. 3 and Jan. 4, averaging 20.4 points on 48.2 percent shooting from the field showcasing some serious growth in his game.
With the Nets looking for a big turnaround next season and Kuminga potentially looking for a fresh start, this could be a match made in heaven for both sides.
The Nets are a youthful team with players who are ready to compete, and as we have seen with young teams like Houston and OKC, sometimes one player can make all the difference.
Could Kuminga be the difference for Brooklyn?