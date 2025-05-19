Inside The Nets

Could Former Top-10 Pick be Brooklyn Nets Bound?

One Western Conference forward could be looking for a change of scenery this NBA offseason.

Alec Elijah

May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

It seems almost inevitable that the Golden State Warriors will part ways with their 2021 first-round selection, Jonathan Kuminga. 

Kuminga who will be heading into his fifth NBA season is currently a restricted Free Agent, and could potentially gain interest from teams looking for a youthful rim runner with a solid two-way play-style. 

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey believes the Brooklyn Nets could be potential suitors for the 6-foot-7 forward saying “ a gamble on a high-pedigree young player who just didn’t quite pan out on his first stop isn’t a bad way to go.” and the cap space Brooklyn possesses next season can also entice a big time deal for Kuminga. 

Jonathan Kuminga (00)
Apr 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles upcourt against the San Antonio Spurs in the second period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Bailey writes “The Brooklyn Nets have upwards of $50 million in cap space” which gives Brooklyn a chance to make a competitive offer that the Warriors could potentially not want to match. 

Because Kuminga is a restricted free agent, the Warriors will have the chance to match any offer thrown at their former first-round pick, but with how this past season went for Kuminga in San Francisco, perhaps a change of scenery is on the horizon. 

Before a severe ankle injury sidelined him for two months Kuminga had a 15 game stretch between Dec. 3 and Jan. 4, averaging 20.4 points on 48.2 percent shooting from the field showcasing some serious growth in his game.

With the Nets looking for a big turnaround next season and Kuminga potentially looking for a fresh start, this could be a match made in heaven for both sides.

The Nets are a youthful team with players who are ready to compete, and as we have seen with young teams like Houston and OKC, sometimes one player can make all the difference.

Could Kuminga be the difference for Brooklyn? 

feed

Published
Alec Elijah
ALEC ELIJAH

Alec Elijah is a California-based writer who has been covering sports professionally for nearly half a decade. More recently, he’s found his niche in the college football space with deep knowledge of the NFL Draft and prospect scouting as a credentialed media member. He also has experience covering college and NBA basketball.

Home/News