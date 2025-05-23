Could Russell Westbrook Be Headed for Brooklyn Nets?
As the Brooklyn Nets continue to prepare for the start of the NBA Draft on June 25, they are also in the hunt for potential NBA veterans to add to their team and bolster the roster for next season.
One of those veterans that the Brooklyn Nets could add to their roster is former NBA MVP and 17-year vet Russell Westbrook. He is currently on a two-year contract with the Denver Nuggets, but is expected to test his player-option of free agency rather than rejoin Denver for the second year.
There have been several scenarios that have Westbrook on different teams around the league, but as the current betting odds stand on the popular gambling sites, the Brooklyn Nets are the current favorites to land Westbrook.
Westbrook is coming off his best full season behind the arc logging 32.3%, and while no, he will not be a teams biggest three-point threat, he has made himself a bigger threat with the jump shot compared to seasons prior.
On the Nuggets he was a terrific teammate to the three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic showcasing his passing ability and play making skills throughout the season, and he was also a terrific leader for the second unit in Denver.
He's still a solid threat cutting to the rim and can log an occasional triple-double for his team when given the minutes.
His grit and grind on the basketball court going into his age-37 season is a huge reason teams will still value his veteran presence on their team.
While his fit with Brooklyn is uncertain, Westbrook is a talented veteran for any team looking to compete next season, and the Nets are certainly a team to look out for in his free agency hunt.