Could the Brooklyn Nets Trade Up to No. 2 in the 2025 NBA Draft?
It's rare that a top draft prospects father actually offers fans a way their franchise can acquire his son, but that was the case with Dylan Harper and the Brooklyn Nets. Just weeks before the star guard from Rutgers likely hears his name called with the second pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Harper's dad—NBA legend Ron Harper—hypothesized on a trade that would land his son in Brooklyn.
"[There's] always a chance with trades and picks and the Knicks gave you a lot of both," he posted on X.
That certainly sent the Nets' X space into madness, but what if GM Sean Marks actually took Harper's advice?
The San Antonio Spurs hold the second pick this summer, and after trading for De'Aaron Fox and drafting eventual Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, the younger Harper isn't the best basketball fit. San Antonio could opt for the "best player available" route, but could still improve its roster while trading back.
Let's say the Spurs send pick two (and the rights to draft Harper) and Keldon Johnson (to make the money match) to the Nets in exchange for pick eight, Cam Johnson and possibly pick 26 or even one of the six acquired from the New York Knicks' Mikal Bridges swap last July.
In this scenario, San Antonio adds a lethal shooter in Johnson to pair alongside Fox, Castle and Victor Wembanyama plus whoever is available when the Spurs go on the clock at eight.
Brooklyn gets Harper and Johnson, replacing its second-leading scorer with a versatile wing while adding a true backcourt leader in Harper. Creating a backcourt of Haper and Cam Thomas would be a great start to year two of the Nets' rebuild, and Johnson could either be developed and retained or moved in a deal for another star (Giannis Antetokounmpo?).
Now, San Antonio may demand more back from Brooklyn than just Johnson and two firsts—which is fine. Marks and the Nets have so much draft capital at their disposal, the front office can find a way to get their guy without overspending—especially if an Antetokounmpo chase is looming.