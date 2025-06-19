Could the Nets Land Another Forward This Summer?
The Brooklyn Nets are set to prepare for a competitive rebuild this offseason, and with over $55 million in cap space, they have the potential to be some of the biggest spenders as well.
With rumors swirling around that Brooklyn is ready to part ways with 29-year-old forward Cameron Johnson, this will leave a gaping hole in their roster to fill that the Nets could take care of in this offseason.
Of course, the Nets will also have the opportunity to add five different players through the NBA Draft if they choose not to move on from any of their picks. However, if Brooklyn does wind up needing to dip into the free agency or trade market for a forward, they will have several options to choose from for their roster next season.
Duncan Robinson (Trade Target)
While Duncan Robinson is not slated for free agency until next summer, the Miami Heat have made it clear they would like to trade away Robinson and his $19 million contract. This could make for a solid addition to the Brooklyn Nets' forward room, given that Robinson is a great role player and a career 39.7% three-point shooter; he'll fit well in a rebuilding offense. He played in 74 games for Miami last season, starting in half of those games.
Jae'Sean Tate (Unrestricted Free Agent)
Jae'Sean Tate showed a lot of promise in his first two seasons with the Rockets; however, injuries and new additions to the team ultimately diminished Tate's role on a talented Rockets squad, which could prompt the 29-year-old to look for a fresh start with a new team. Tate will be coming off a three-year, $20 million contract, but likely will not command a large check in free agency, making his contract very team-friendly for the Brooklyn Nets.