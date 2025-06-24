Could the Nets Trade Up with Hornets for Ace Bailey in 2025 NBA Draft?
After being left out of the long-awaited Kevin Durant trade, the Brooklyn Nets may have found their first trade partner of the 2025 NBA offseason: the Charlotte Hornets.
There's been mass amounts of momentum behind Ace Bailey potentially being drafted by Brooklyn since the Rutgers star bailed on his meetings with the Philadelphia 76ers, but it's unlikley the 18-year-old falls to pick eight. The Nets will likely have to move up, and luckily, the Hornets are open for business.
"The Hornets are very open to the idea of trading back from No. 4 overall for future assets. Charlotte likes the prospect options presented to them in the 4-8 range, which is ideal for a trade-down scenario," Forbes' Evan Sidery posted to X on Tuesday. "This could turn into a prime spot for a team interested in Ace Bailey."
Now, Brooklyn will have some competition if negotiating with Charlotte is the plan. In addition to the Nets, the Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans have been tabbed as Bailey's preferred landing spots. It's hard to imagine that the Hornets are making it known they'd be willing to trade down, and the Wizards or Pelicans wouldn't be interested in striking a deal as well.
In addition to pick eight, the Nets hold picks 19, 26 and 27, giving them plenty of draft flexibility to entice the Hornets into moving off pick four. Sidery didn't mention what type of compensation Charlotte would be asking for, but Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints projects a transaction will be made regardless:
"Quick note as well: I anticipate the Nets using this 8th pick to move up to #4 and select Ace Bailey," Siegel posted to X on Tuesday.
There's reason to have confidence in Bailey falling to pick four, as Bailey's camp remains adverse to the lanky scorer beginning his career in Philadelphia.
Per Jonathan Givony, the camp continues to indicate they do not want the 76ers to pick Bailey third overall.
Everything is set for a franchise to trade up and snag Bailey; the Nets just must be sure to outbid the Wizards and Pelicans if that ends up being the plan.