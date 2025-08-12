Dariq Whitehead Wanted to Play in Summer League but Opted to Stay in Brooklyn
Dariq Whitehead's NBA journey hasn't quite gone to plan. Since being drafted in the first round of the 2023 Draft by the Brooklyn Nets, Whitehead has struggled with injuries and a lack of opportunities.
He must continue developing to crack Brooklyn's rotation, and he knows this. That's why he considered playing on the Nets' summer league roster in Las Vegas for a third-straight season.
When discussing Whitehead's recent appearance at the Brooklyn Basketball clinic last week, NetsDaily revealed the 21-year-old's initial intentions.
"I wish we had opportunity to interview Whitehead at Brooklyn Basketball clinic last week to hear how he’s doing but no press," NetsDaily posted to X on Monday. "He wanted to play in Vegas but Nets felt it better that he continue workout routine in Brooklyn."
Whitehead ultimately decided against suiting up in Vegas alongside the Nets' incoming rookie class, instead opting to work on his game at home in Brooklyn. The team has quite the backcourt room at the moment, especially with the additions of Egor Demin, Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf, and appearing on the summer league roster could have served as an opportunity for Whitehead to prove himself.
Instead, now he'll have to capitalize on the touches he gets throughout training camp and preseason to try and crack the rotation.
While he hasn't exactly panned out the way many expected after he dominated in his freshman season at Duke, there is still some intrigue surrounding Whitehead. He's still incredibly young, and he has one of the best three-point strokes of anyone presently on Brooklyn's roster. With Cam Johnson's departure, Whitehead and Tyrese Martin now become the Nets' most-reliable shooters from beyond the arc.
Whitehead shot nearly 45% from deep, proving the value he can bring to the franchise heading into the second year of its complete rebuild. However, he'll need to prove that he can do more than just shoot.
Head coach Jordi Fernandez demands effort and intensity at all times. It's part of his signature "Brooklyn grit" trademark. If Whitehead can embrace this identity without sacrificing any of his shooting ability, he won't just get more minutes. He could become a foundational two-way piece for a Nets team in need of young, emerging talent.
So maybe Whitehead should've played in Vegas this year. It would've given him more reps against other NBA players, even if it was "just summer league."
All Nets fans can do is hope that he made strides while training in Brooklyn, especially heading into Whitehead's third professional season.