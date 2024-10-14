Day'Ron Sharpe Approaching Big Year For Nets
Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe has to prove himself in his fourth season in the league.
The former first-round pick from the 2021 NBA Draft out of North Carolina is on the final season of his rookie deal, and he has to prove himself to the Nets if they are going to bring him back for a fifth year.
Sharpe, 22, appeared in 68 games for the Nets last season, averaging 6.8 points per game for Brooklyn. He has been a backup throughout his entire NBA career as he has had to play behind Nic Claxton. Now that Claxton has signed an extension, there isn't much room for growing beyond his current role off the bench.
That being said, the Nets should give Sharpe an opportunity to play plenty of minutes off the bench this season, and that will allow the fourth-year pro a chance to showcase his abilities for Brooklyn and other teams around the league.
Perhaps Sharpe will play well enough to make him a potential trade deadline target for other teams or he could be a candidate for free agency with other teams this summer. However, his ultimate goal should be to continue playing well for the Nets in hopes that they bring him back for the 2025-26 campaign to play behind Claxton.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.