Dennis Schroder to Be Germany’s Flag Bearer for 2024 Olympics in Paris
Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder has been officially announced as Germany's flag bearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This is the first time any Net has been granted such an opportunity. Schroder expressed his excitement for the responsibility on Instagram in his native language, German.
"DEUTSCHLAND DEUTSCHLAND DEUTSCHLAND. We made it through. To all the people who voted for me, thank you very much you’re the best ever. Being able to share this feeling with you is unbelievable. The first dark-skinned carrier for Germany. INSANE. We did this together and made an important statement! Will carry the FLAG proudly. Thanks to all my family without you this would never have been possible! F.O.E. THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART," said Shroder when translated to English.
Schroder captained Germany to an undefeated record at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, 8-0 to be exact, to help win the country’s first World Cup. There, the German guard rose to the occasion, putting up 19.1 points and 6.1 assists a game, and was one of the go-to guys down the stretch of close games, fully establishing himself as one of the primary closers for this team. His efforts were enough to win the World Cup's MVP honors. It was because of last year's performance at the World Cup that Germany is one of the top contenders heading into the commencement of the Paris Olympics.
The Germans continue to wrap up pre-Olympic friendlies, with their most recent outing falling short in a nail-biter versus tournament favorites, Team USA. If that was a preview of what's to come by the time the tournament starts, buckle up.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.