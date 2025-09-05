Did the Nets Make a Mistake Letting Olivier-Maxence Prosper Join Memphis?
A rumored Brooklyn Nets target has been scooped up by an out of conference foe.
Despite chatter suggesting the Nets could look into the possibility of acquiring Olivier-Maxence Prosper via some sort of salary dump deal, the former Marquette star is headed to the Memphis Grizzlies, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
Brooklyn's lack of interest in Prosper once he hit the open market likely indicated it was only after the 2023 first-round pick for the draft capital that the Dallas Mavericks were willing to attach before he was waived and had his contract stretched. Given the Nets' roster logjam—and the fact that Prosper became a free agent prior to Cam Thomas signing his qualifying offer—it makes sense why they didn't pursue the 23-year-old.
But was that a mistake?
While it owns plenty of depth in this regard, adding another member to the frontcourt certainly wouldn't have hurt. Giving 2023 first-rounder Noah Clowney and incoming rookie Danny Wolf some added competition in training camp could help further their development, and if Prosper was able to shine before the 2025-26 regular season, he may have found himself a home in Brooklyn.
Prosper also brings an aspect of his game that Clowney and Wolf haven't yet mastered: defense. The Nets boast a great one-two punch on the defensive end at center in Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe, but adding Prosper next to either of them would further solidify Brooklyn's defense.
Plus, in head coach Jordi Fernandez's gritty, high-intensity long-term vision for the Nets' identity, Prosper would've had the opportunity to develop into a perfect fit.
When taking into consideration Brooklyn's moves over the last calendar year, taking a flier on Prosper fits the philosophy. The addition of Ziaire Williams last summer immediately comes to mind, especially since he's another former first-rounder who fell out of favor with the team that drafted him.
The trade that brought Williams to Brooklyn was a low-risk, high-reward move that ended up panning out perfectly. He was a natural fit under Fernandez and will be a staple of his rotation going forward.
Prosper could've been quite similar to Williams, who agreed to a two-year extension with Brooklyn on the first day of free agency this summer. It's entirely possible Prosper would've fizzled out with the Nets just as he did with the Mavericks, but a Williams-esque arc certainly wasn't out of the question.
Instead, he's headed to Memphis, and Nets fans hope this doesn't turn out to be a massive missed opportunity.