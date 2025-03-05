Does a Continuation of the Brooklyn Nets-D'Angelo Russell Relationship Make Sense?
Courtesy of a five-game losing streak which has squashed any optimism surrounding the Brooklyn Nets' ability to fight for the final Eastern Conference play-in spot, it may be time to start looking toward the future.
General manager Sean Marks has plenty of high-magnitude decisions to make before the 2025-26 season starts — D'Angelo Russell's future among them. Since landing in Brooklyn for a second time in late December, Russell has averaged 13.7 points, 5.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game on 38% shooting from the field.
Russell has appeared visibly happier since transitioning from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Nets, and has spoke glowingly of his time in Kings County in both of his stints. Should he have the desire to stick around through Brooklyn's rebuild, Marks must evaluate if it makes sense for the sake of the overhaul.
The 29-year-old is in the final year of the two-year, $36 million contract he signed with the Lakers in 2023. While extending Russell's deal — to keep an experienced, proven and happy veteran on the roster — makes sense, Marks' intentions aren't clear.
Rumors suggested for months Cam Johnson would be moved at the trade deadline, and that never happened. Dorian Finney-Smith appeared to be a lock to land with the Memphis Grizzlies before Marks shipped him to the Lakers. No one knows how the Nets plan to attack this upcoming offseason, making it difficult to predict what Russell's future may look like.
Brian Lewis of the New York Post believes how Brooklyn utilizes Russell for the remainder of the season could present an idea of what Brooklyn's blueprint could be.
"But watching what happens with Russell can give some signs on whether they’re going big-game (and big-name) hunting, or extending the tank another year," Lewis wrote early Wednesday morning. "With the ball in his hands and a leadership role, Russell is believed to have told those around him he wants to stay."
Much conversation will have to take place before anything is official, but equipped with the most cap space leaguewide and a likely lottery selection in the 2025 NBA Draft, retaining Russell may be the most logical decision enterring year two of the Nets' new direction.
