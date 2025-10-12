Drake Powell ‘Most Likely’ Nets Rookie to See Time on Long Island This Season
There's a very real possibility that UNC product Drake Powell is the most NBA-ready prospect the Brooklyn Nets selected back in June's draft. He's a fantastic athlete, and his three-and-D ability makes him a true plug-and-play option right out of the gate.
It just may take a while for Powell to truly show how well he belongs, and it's no fault of his own. He's dealt with a nagging left knee tendinopathy injury, which has sidelined him in training camp and preseason, and has multiple veteran pieces sitting above him on the depth chart.
But that doesn't mean Powell will be forced to just sit on the bench and watch. Per NetsDaily, the 20-year-old is the "most likely" member of the 2025 draft class to spend time with Brooklyn's G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.
In any other organization, this declaration would've warranted hems and haws from the fanbase, but the Nets' G Leaguers have a different reputation. Oftentimes, players get lost in the G League—even forgotten about. That doesn't happen in Brooklyn, and there are countless examples that explain why.
While he was just recently waived, Keon Johnson was a product of Long Island. He may not be on the roster anymore, but Johnson was certainly one of the Nets' most impactful pieces last season. Drew Timme, who should be a force in Brooklyn's frontcourt, too, came from the Long Island system and managed to climb through the ranks in his second professional campaign.
A G League assignment truly does make the most sense this early in Powell's career, given the environment he's currently in. He won't earn the favor of Jordi Fernandez over guys like Terance Mann, Ziaire Williams or Michael Porter Jr., whom Fernandez is already more than familiar with, regardless of how highly he speaks of Powell.
“[He’s practiced] a few times,” Fernandez said via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “He’s been doing a great job. His body looks good. Getting ready to better ramp up, and just being cautious. He’s done a really good job. He’s an elite athlete—we believe the best athlete in the draft—so it’s exciting to watch him take those steps. And he is putting the work in, for sure.”
Powell's best shot at cracking the rotation would be to classify himself as a shooting guard in hopes of getting some run as Cam Thomas' backup. He'll still need to prove himself as a consistent contributor, but his chances are vastly better as a two than as a three.