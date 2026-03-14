Malachi Smith's Long Journey to a 10-Day Contract With the Nets

The Brooklyn Nets signed 26-year-old guard Malachi Smith to a 10-day contract, per NBA insider Michael Scotto.

The signing came after Brooklyn surprisingly elected not to extend another 10-day deal to Grant Nelson, before it was reported by Brian Lewis that the forward will be sidelined for the rest of the season with patellar tendinitis. Smith will be the initial benefactor as he awaits his first chance at NBA minutes of his career.

If the deal becomes official on Saturday, he will have the chance to play in six games with the Nets until the contract expires. Smith has been waiting for this opportunity for a while.

He was a four-year college player, spending time at Wright State, Chattanooga, and Gonzaga. Smith then went undrafted in 2023 and has since spent time with four different G League affiliates. He spent time with the Rip City Remix and Wisconsin Herd in the 2023-24 season, averaging 9.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 42.6% from three-point range.

The Memphis Hustle picked up Smith for the 2024-25 season, where his scoring improved before being acquired by the Long Island Nets on Sept. 9, 2025. He has absolutely taken off in his third G League season.

Smith averaged 16 points, seven assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game in 29 games with Long Island, all career-highs. He's seen a significant uptick in playing time since Nolan Traoré was called up to Brooklyn.

Along with more starting minutes, Smith received more opportunities to run the offense and his revolution as a playmaker has been special. He's primarily been an off-ball guard throughout his playing career. His solid 6-foot-4, 205-pound frame has helped take care of the ball despite not having a deep dribbling arsenal.

Smith is also an efficient scorer, shooting 51% from the field and 41.6% from deep this season in the G League. The shift to the NBA may prove to be too difficult to overcome, but his experience is undeniable.

At 26 years old, he's already the fourth-oldest player on Brooklyn's 15-man roster. With Egor Demin being ruled out for the rest of the season and Drake Powell nursing a left knee injury, minutes could be in the cards for Smith.

While some may wonder why a younger player wasn't given a shot at experience with a rebuilding team like the Nets, Smith has a feel-good story and can help carry a depleted guard rotation towards the offseason.