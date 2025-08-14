Drew Timme and Keon Johnson Named Potential Brooklyn Nets Cut Candidates
The Brooklyn Nets' busy 2025 offseason could lead to the franchise being forced to make some difficult decisions regarding its final roster.
Brooklyn currently rosters 20 players, one less than the max a single team can bring into training camp. That final spot is presumed to go to Cam Thomas, if and when his ongoing contract drama is eventually resolved.
Once the Nets complete training camp, they must trim the roster down to 15 standard contracts and three two-way contracts. At the moment, they have 17 players on standard contracts.
This reality prompted ClutchPoints' Erik Slater to project who may be in jeopardy of losing their roster spot come the regular season, and the names listed may surprise some.
First, Slater listed Drew Timme as a prime cut candidate. Ever since putting on a Brooklyn uniform, Timme has looked the part of a long-term NBA veteran, but that may not be enough to keep him in Kings County. Citing a lack of athleticism, Slater believes Timme's development of his outside shot will be a pivotal factor in his Nets future.
Following Timme was Keon Johnson, a favorite of head coach Jordi Fernandez. Johnson made 56 starts in 2024-25, and his scrappy performance should merit a full-time spot. Slater does acknowledge that Johnson may "have an inside track" to make the team, although he leaves the door open for a potential split.
Slater rounded out the list with 2023 second-rounder Jalen Wilson and 2022 second-rounder Tyrese Martin, alluding to Brooklyn potentially being forced to part with either one, or both, of its top outside scoring threats. He cites inefficient shooting numbers as justification for Wilson's inclusion, while speculating that Martin's age (he'll be 27 years old this season) could be what forces the UConn product elsewhere.
While Slater makes plenty of good points, if the Nets end up being forced to pick two from these four to retain, there's good reason to believe it would be Wilson and Timme, and here's why:
Both are homegrown. Wilson was drafted by Brooklyn, and Timme didn't get his first true opportunity until the Nets added him to their G League affiliate roster. Johnson and Martin, while important pieces for Fernandez's system, began their careers elsewhere.
There are obvious concerns for Wilson and Timme due to crowded forward and big man rooms, but the potential value they each pose would outweigh the difficulty of navigating through a crowded roster.