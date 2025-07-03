Drew Timme Embracing 3-Point Growth: 'I’m a Pretty Good Shooter Now'
After being given the opportunity to display his capabilities at the end of the 2024-25 campaign, Brooklyn Nets power forward Drew Timme is looking to take the next step in his development.
Timme was signed to a two-year contract on March 28 after impressing with Brooklyn's G League affiliate Long Island Nets. In the final nine games of this past season, Timme averaged 28.2 minutes per contest, producing just over 12 points and seven rebounds a night.
Courtesy of Isabel Gonzalez of CBS Sports, the 24-year-old provided insight into his offseason progression and development.
As he gears up to participate in the NBA2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas, Timme says he's added another aspect to his game: the deep ball.
"I'm a pretty good shooter now, so just continuing to work on that and continue building on it," he said. "That's the name of the game. Now you gotta be able to shoot the three."
During the interview with Gonzalez, Timme also reflected on his "welcome to the league" moment, which came in a 32-point blowout loss to the LA Clippers the same day he was promoted to the active roster.
"My first game we played the Clippers, and Kawhi Leonard just, I was dribbling the ball, and he just stole the ball from behind me," Timme said. "But it was like a vacuum. He just engulfed it and I was like, 'Yo!' Because I thought I could maybe get the ball back. And then I saw it was him and I was like, 'Oh, no. It's a wrap.'"
Heading into his first full season as a pro, Timme will compete with 2023 first-rounder Noah Clowney and 2025 first-rounder Danny Wolf for playing time at the four spot. While both Clowney and Wolf were highly-touted prospects entering the league, the undrafted Timme's high-effort style of play fits perfectly in Jordi Fernandez's system.
Timme will certainly get his chances to prove the end of last season wasn't just an anomaly, and his first one comes on July 10 when the Nets kick off summer league against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Vegas.