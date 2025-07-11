Drew Timme Shines in Nets’ Summer League Debut Despite Loss to Thunder
Despite owning a small professional sample size, Drew Timme has been nothing short of phenomenal in his limited opportunities.
On Thursday, Timme made his summer league debut with the Brooklyn Nets, and he picked up exactly where he left off in the 2024-25 campaign. Timme logged 22 points and nine rebounds on 10-of-13 shooting in Brooklyn's 90-81 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The monster performance continues Timme's trend of flirting with double-doubles, as he recorded 10 or more points and seven or more rebounds in six of his nine appearances last season. But Timme didn't just replicate his past statlines in Las Vegas, he showed an ability to man the five spot with great success.
Despite standing at just 6-foot-10, his high motor and skill around the rim allow Timme to eat up the defensive glass. Eight of his nine rebounds came on the defensive end, tormenting Oklahoma City center Malevy Leons.
Timme even showed off his improved stroke from beyond the arc, an area which he explained his improvement in to Isabel Gonzalez of CBS Sports on July 3.
"I'm a pretty good shooter now, so just continuing to work on that and continue building on it," he said. "That's the name of the game. Now you gotta be able to shoot the three."
The 24-year-old shot one of three from deep this afternoon, connecting a top-of-the-key bank shot that Timme let fly without hesitation. He could be seen smiling as he and his teammates ran back on defense.
If Timme continues his development throughout the summer—and it's nearly guaranteed he will—there's no reason why he can't become a staple member in Jordi Fernandez's rotation. Sure, the center spots are pretty much already accounted for with Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe, but minutes at the power forward position are readily available.
Noah Clowney and Danny Wolf will likely battle it out to earn the title of starter, both of whom could be passed up if Timme's growth continues.
Imagine Timme next to Claxton in the frontcourt? I'd hate to be the big man tasked with rebounding over that duo.
Brooklyn will look to secure its first win of the summer league against the Washington Wizards on July 13.