Drew Timme to Join Nets’ Summer League Roster: 'I’m Still Trying to Make It'
One of the Brooklyn Nets' biggest storylines from the end of the 2024-25 NBA season is fighting to keep his roster spot.
Drew Timme—the former Gonzaga star who went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft—leaned on impressive performances in the G League to earn a multi-year contract from the Nets. After being eliminated from playoff contention, Brooklyn used the end of last year to gain experience for its younger players. Timme was one of them.
Perhaps Timme was simply eating up empty-calorie stats, but on paper, his impact was undeniable. The 24-year-old averaged 12.1 points and 7.2 rebounds through just nine appearances, but will get more opportunities to display his potential this summer.
Per Isabel Gonzalez of CBS Sports, Timme will be a part of the Nets' NBA 2K26 Las Vegas Summer League roster.
"Brooklyn Nets forward and former Gonzaga star Drew Timme told me he will be joining the Las Vegas Summer League roster," Gonzales posted to X on Thursday.
Following the revelation that Timme will be back in action in the coming weeks, Gonzalez included a direct quote from the forward himself.
"I'm still trying to make it and stay in it. It was cool to make it, but you know, it can also get taken away at any moment too, just as it got given," Timme said.
Despite his impressive stats in a small sample size, Timme will have plenty of competition for a roster spot. The power forward room currently includes 2023 first-rounder Noah Clowney, 2025 first-rounder Danny Wolf and Cam Johnson. That's also not accounting for Trendon Watford, who is set to enter unrestricted free agency.
It may not take a dominant run in Vegas for Timme to remain with the team, but a continuation of what we saw him put on tape would certainly help.
Plus, he'll have an opportunity to play with the Nets' new draftees—including Wolf—which should give the coaching staff a better idea of how he may fit in with Brooklyn's young core.
The Nets kick off summer league on July 10 against the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder in Las Vegas.