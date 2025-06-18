ESPN Tabs Nets’ Cam Johnson as 'Best Fit' Trade Target for Spurs
Despite the San Antonio Spurs appearing to be locked into drafting Dylan Harper with the second-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, that hasn't stopped the franchise from being subject to speculation on the trade market.
Kevin Durant has listed the Spurs as one of his preferred destinations, but ESPN projects San Antonio will target a different sharpshooting forward in a prospective deal.
On Tuesday, Kevin Pelton put together a framework for a deal that sends Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson to San Antonio, completing the mock transaction without parting with the prized draft choice.
"San Antonio could look to deal for a non-star who might better complement the team's existing talent, Pelton wrote. "Johnson looks like an ideal fit. He averaged a career-high 18.8 points last season and has been a consistent 39% 3-point shooter who would space the floor as a stretch 4 alongside Wembanyama."
In this scenario, Brooklyn ships Johnson out for a package including Keldon Johnson, Malaki Branham, the 14th pick in this summer's draft and a 2029 first-rounder (top-four protected).
"Swapping Keldon Johnson for Cam Johnson would have little impact on the Spurs' cap sheet and, crucially, wouldn't affect the team's ability to trade for Antetokounmpo down the road," Pelton continued. "If needed, Keldon Johnson could either be included in that deal or sent elsewhere for value, given his cap-friendly contract and skill set that works for almost any team."
On the Nets' front, the incoming Johnson's playstyle would be a perfect fit for head coach Jordi Fernandez. He's extremely versatile and still just 25 years old, coming off a season in which he averaged 12.7 points while shooting 31.8% from the field.
In addition to the outgoing Johnson, Brooklyn sends San Antonio the 27th overall pick, breaking up a sequence where the Nets originally picked back to back.
Brooklyn's front office has been reportedly searching for a second lottery selection for weeks now, and by trading Johnson, it accomplishes that goal—plus adds a potential difference-maker to the forward room.
In all aspects, this trade makes sense for both sides. However, as the conclusion of the Durant saga looms, the Nets' focus may lay elsewhere as they are likely to be included as a facilitator once the 15-time All-Star is moved.