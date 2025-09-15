Evaluating The Brooklyn Nets Center Depth
The Brooklyn Nets have an extremely young roster, and that is especially seen with the center rotation.
The Nets have three guys who will play and compete for minutes at the center position this season in 26-year-old Nic Claxton, 23-year-old Day'Ron Sharpe and 21-year-old Danny Wolf. While Claxton is the incumbent and one of the better centers in the Atlantic Division, the depth behind him is very intriguing.
With Sharpe and Wolf, Brooklyn could be building one of the better young center rotations in the entire league. Combine that depth with a quality stater in Claxton, and the Nets could surprise a lot of fans this season.
Sharpe will be entering his fifth season in Brooklyn this Fall, having appeared in 191 games as a Net. Across those games, he's averaged 6.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in just over 14 minutes a night. Sharpe is an undersized center, at 6-foot-9, but has found a way to be effective in limited minutes.
Perhaps the most encouraging improvement for Sharpe in his NBA career is his three throw shooting, going from 58.5% as a rookie to a career-best 75.7% this past season. His ability to hit free throws consistenly means he can be on the floor in late game situations and not be a liability. This will also help him finish more and-ones and be a more effective offensive player.
Wolf was a very effective offensive player at Michigan last season, where he averaged 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 blocks per game. At 7-foot, Wolf is a more traditional center compared to Sharpe, bringing more rim-protection to the table. But he's also shown the ability to step behind the arc and drain a triple. shooting 33.6% from three in just over three attempts a game at Michigan,
The Nets took Wolf with one of their five first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, with the hopes that he would join the center rotation and make an impact. His ability to distribute the ball, protect the rim and stretch the floor makes him a strong candidate to see legitimate minutes as a rookie. Don't be shocked if Wolf plays more than many think in 2025-26.
With Claxton claiming the starting minutes at the center position, the Nets will call upon Sharpe and Wolf to fill those backup minutes and help spark a young bench unit. Between Sharpe's improved shooting and Wolf's do-it-all game, Brooklyn should be able to throw some fun bench lineups out there and play the matchups. This center depth is not a known commodity right now, but could be the reason the Nets surprise a lot of people this season.