Nets' Danny Wolf Leading Rookies in Two Major Stat Categories

Danny Wolf has shown incredible potential since getting called up from the G-League in late November, averaging 12.7 points on 45.1% shooting in his last six games while helping the Brooklyn Nets perform above expectations.

Because of how well he's performed, he boasts an 8.3 net rating, which is first among rookies who have played at least 10 games and 15 minutes in each of them. He also has the best defensive field goal percentage (31.3%) among rookies who have defended at least 30 such shot attempts.

Considering how fluid Wolf is at shooting and moving the ball and making smart overall decisions, it's no shock that Wolf's net rating is at a good place.

However, it's important to note that his marks have been helped by the fact that he usually plays alongside Nic Claxton, Michael Porter Jr., and Noah Clowney, who all make the game easier for him in many different ways on both sides of the floor.

A lot of times, Porter Jr. can bail out an offense with his own shot creating abilities, and Claxton has demonstrated immense improvements in driving to the rim and as a facilitator, which obviously helps the Nets put up points in a hurry.

Claxton's defense also helps cover for some of Wolf's deficiencies on that side of the ball, especially when a player blows by Wolf on the perimeter.

However, the Michigan product's IQ and court awareness have still helped him thrive in those situations and get the ball exactly where it needs to be.

If Wolf doesn't see a shot to his liking, he'll immediately swing it to keep the offense flowing. If the shot clock is winding down, he'll seamlessly move into a stepback or turnaround fadeaway jumper and convert it.

For how versatile he is, Nets assistant coach Steve Hetzel recently said that he'd like to see Wolf rebound the ball more and start the break to get them more out in the open floor. Wolf has the passing acumen to push the ball ahead of the break, and if he can improve his ability to haul in more boards, that'll help the Nets put up more points in transition.

At the very worst, these numbers show that Wolf raises a team's ceiling and knows how to play within the confines of a team, which should help him mesh well with other stars he can someday be teammates with.