Where Does Nets’ Nic Claxton Rank Amongst Atlantic Division Centers?
Nic Claxton is one of the longest tenured Brooklyn Nets, having been in Brooklyn since 2019. The 26-year-old center has really flourished recently, turning into a double-double machine with elite rim protection skills. He’s become a good NBA center on a team that really needs what he brings to the table.
But how does he compare to the rest of the centers in the Atlantic Division? There are a lot of questions surrounding this position within the division, from huge injury concerns to a lack of starting experience. Where does Claxton rank in that group of Atlantic Division centers?
5. Neemias Queta, Boston Celtics
Boston could start Chris Boucher here, but Queta seems more likely to get the nod at center. Quetta averaged 5.0 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in about 14 minutes a night with Boston last year. He shot 65% from the field and 75.4% from the free-throw line, albeit in limited attempts. If he starts this season, it’ll be something brand new for Queta, who’s only started six of his 110 NBA games.
The 26-year-old is a very traditional center, as he’s never attempted a three-pointer in his NBA career. With Kristaps Porzingis traded and Al Horford trending to sign elsewhere, Boston is left with very little proven depth in the frontcourt. Queta was fine off the bench last year, but stepping in and starting is something completely different, hence the last-place spot on this list.
4. Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks
Robinson is a very talented center with a high ceiling, who just cannot stay healthy in the NBA. After playing 72 games in the 2021-22 season, Robinson’s games played have dipped for three straight seasons, going from 59 to 31 to just 17 games last season. His role has diminished over the years, too, starting fewer and fewer games, especially with the addition of Karl-Anthony Towns. While Towns could get the start at center, I have him starting at power forward, clearing the path to playing time for Robinson.
When Robinson is at his best and healthy, he’s a lock to give you a double-double with a couple of blocks a night. He’s an excellent rim protector and can finish at the rim at a high clip, shooting 70% from the field in his career. But he can’t do those things if he’s not on the court. Until Robinson strings together a run of healthy play, he can’t go any higher on this list.
3. Nic Claxton, Brooklyn Nets
Claxton has been a consistent force since being drafted by Brooklyn in the 2019 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-11 big man has played six seasons with the Nets and appeared in 311 games, making 229 starts. Last season, in 70 games, he averaged 10.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. Just two years ago, Claxton had 2.5 blocks per game and finished top ten in Defensive Player of the Year voting.
Similar to Robinson, Claxton is a double-double threat every single night with stellar rim defense. What separates Claxton is his availability, having played in 70, 71 and 76 games the past three seasons. He’s a big part of the young core in Brooklyn and will be tasked with being a veteran leader to a large crop of rookies.
2. Jakob Poeltl, Toronto Raptors
After being a part of the Kawhi Leonard trade in the summer of 2018, Poeltl returned to Toronto for his second stint with the Raptors at the 2022-23 trade deadline. And he’s coming off one of his best seasons in the NBA. He averaged career highs in points (14.5), rebounds (9.6) and steals(1.2) per game. He also contributed over a block a night while shooting 62.7% from the field.
Poeltl is an integral part of Toronto’s game plan, especially given the lack of proven NBA depth at their center position. The 29-year-old is one of a few veterans on a young Raptors roster and will be asked to mentor young wings and bigs like first-round pick Collin Murray-Boyles. Poeltl usually goes under the radar among NBA circles, but he is a solid player when available. He’ll need to stay healthier this season, after playing in just 57 and 50 games the past two seasons.
1. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
The injury concern is a legitimate one for Embiid, who has yet to play more than 68 games in a single one of his nine NBA seasons. After appearing in only 39 games in 2023-24, Embiid played in only 19 games last season. He averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game across those 19 contests. Embiid is first on this list despite of the injuries due to his level of play when healthy.
Embiid won the NBA MVP in 2022-23 following an insane season where he averaged 33.1 points per game in 66 starts. In his career, Embiid is averaging 27.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 blocks per game. When healthy, he’s among the very best players in the entire league. But at 31 years old, he’s not getting any younger. And the injury concerns will only continue to grow. Hopefully, Embiid can put together a couple more elite seasons before injuries strike again.