Ex-Brooklyn HC to Unite With Nets' Rumored Trade Target
It's no secret that the Brooklyn Nets would love to pair Donovan Mitchell with Mikal Bridges. The rumored pairing has been discussed within the media for months now amid Mitchell's contract circus with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
In an ironic twist, Cleveland's search for a new head coach ended with a former Net. Ex-head coach Kenny Atkinson is reportedly being hired to lead the Cavs, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.
Atkinson will now be tasked with swaying his new superstar against forcing a trade to his former employer. Whoever was hired was rumored to have a major impact on Mitchell's decision, forcing fans wait for the conclusion of the 5x All-Star's contract saga.
After resigning just before the suspension of the 2019-20 campaign due to the COVID-19 shutdown, Atkinson can regain some of the love lost from Brooklyn by sending Mitchell to team up with Bridges.
The 57-year-old was likely brought in due to the organization's desire to win-now, as the Cavs have won the eighth most games league-wide since the 2021-22 season. Cleveland will not be parting with Mitchell unless they absolutely have to. Brooklyn would have to once again part with essentially the entirety of their future, which historically does not bode well for the franchise.
With their head coach now in place, Cleveland reportedly plans to offer Mitchell a four-year $209 million deal in hopes of shutting down any trade rumors, at least for the now.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.