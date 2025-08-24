Expansion Draft Scenario: Who do the Brooklyn Nets Protect?
A time for an NBA expansion has not been clearly stated for the near future, but it is interesting to ponder who the eight protected players would be for the Brooklyn Nets this season.
After taking five first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, Brooklyn would have difficulty allocating its protections in favor of proven talent or its recent draft investments. 18 players are currently rostered, and choosing who to prioritize in development is what it comes down to.
There are very few players that can be considered likely as protection candidates, and with the Nets mix of youth, there are plenty of strategies to use in this scenario. For now we will evaluate the roster and decide which eight make the cut.
The Locks
• Egor Demin
• Nolan Traoré
• Michael Porter Jr.
• Nic Claxton
Starting with the players who seem highly likely to be protected, there are Demin and Traoré. The pair of rookie guards were both selected in the top-20 and are currently 19 years old.
Given their draft positions, Brooklyn clearly has a plan in mind for its future, and it makes sense that they would factor it in. Both have the potential to be forces on the offensive end with their creative play styles.
Getting into the veteran players with the talent and contracts that every team needs, there are Porter Jr. and Claxton. They are both under contract for at least the next two seasons.
Porter Jr. makes $38 million, and Claxton makes $25 million this season. Their contracts help with the brunt of meeting the team's salary floor while also being some of the most productive players rostered.
Tough Decision Territory
• Drake Powell
• Ben Saraf
• Danny Wolf
• Cam Thomas
• Terance Mann
• Ziaire Williams
•Day'Ron Sharpe
• Noah Clowney
The players on the fence are a mix of untapped potential and established talent. Starting with the ladder three draft picks of 2025, they all should have a strong chance at making the roster due to age and an in-house draft investment.
Thomas is an interesting case because, based on the quality of play alone, he should be protected, but disagreements on his ongoing contract situation may drive a wrench in his future with Brooklyn. He should be prioritized given his potential tradable contract and plenty of room for growth as a player.
Mann and Williams are both 3-and-D wings who are necessary role players, but it is likely only one of them will get protected. Mann is five years older, at 28, and has a $15 million salary for the 2025-26 season. Williams has yet to ink his 2-year, $12 million contract proposed this offseason, but he provides a similar impact with more potential.
The Nets have two young bigs in Sharpe and Clowney. The center position could potentially be up for grabs if Claxton is traded, and Sharpe makes the most sense as a replacement. Clowney is still 21 years old and saw big improvements in his game from year one to year two.
Doubtful Protections
• Dariq Whitehead
• Haywood Highsmith
• Keon Johnson
• Jalen Wilson
• Drew Timme
• Tyrese Martin
These are the players with outside shots at earning protection. Whitehead and Wilson are the only players with real chances in this section due to their age. Whitehead was a former top-20 pick for Brooklyn, and they have yet to see what he can do in a healthy season.
Highsmith is the most recent addition to the Nets roster, mainly as a salary filler for the year. He will most likely not be on the roster next season anyway, as he enters unrestricted free agency in the 2026 offseason.
Johnson, Timme and Martin are in a weird spot. They are not old players, but also have had enough time in the league to get a feel of what their ceilings could be like. While the group has all had their moments in some way in their time with Brooklyn, it's hard to see them having any chance of being protected, but it's also likely they would not be selected in the expansion draft.
Our Picks: Egor Demin, Nolan Traoré, Michael Porter Jr., Nic Claxton, Cam Thomas, Drake Powell, Danny Wolf, Ziaire Williams