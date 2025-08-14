'Feeling a Little Better Now': Nets Michael Porter Jr. Eyes Fresh Start, Bigger Role
When the Brooklyn Nets traded Cameron Johnson, their most consistent player over the past two seasons, for Michael Porter Jr., it was likely with the expectation that he would make another leap as he enters the next phase of his career.
While Porter Jr. has already proved himself to be a reliable contributing scorer who helped the Denver Nuggets win an NBA Finals, the Nets are going to need a lot more than that, especially if Cam Thomas does not return next season.
While appearing as a guest on the One Night With Steiny podcast, Porter Jr. explained that he’s ready to do the work required to take the next step as a top player.
“Ive got to lock in. I’ve got to expand my game and get in elite shape so that I can carry a higher load," Porter Jr. said. "Individually, I have to prove that I can take that next leap.”
Last season, Porter Jr. played a career-high 33.7 minutes per game while averaging 18.2 points per game, the second highest average of his career.
Although he is coming off one of the best individual seasons of his career, it seemed like things started to fall apart for him during the playoffs. While appearing in 14 playoff games, Porter Jr. averaged a career-low 9.1 points per game while shooting 39.2% from the field.
According to Porter Jr., he dealt with a relatively serious shoulder injury throughout the playoffs that he tried to play through.
“I dislocated my shoulder, my AC joint popped out. Thats a three or four month injury that I was trying to play through,” said Porter Jr. “Every game I was getting injections into my arms. I could barely lift my arm. It was pretty tough. It’s feeling a little bit better now
As he enters his first season with the Nets, Porter Jr. will have some time to let his injury heal before attempting to take over as the teams top offensive threat. He will be reuniting with Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez, who coached him for several years with the Denver Nuggets.
When asked about leaving Denver, Porter Jr. said it was bittersweet but that he felt a change was due.
“It was a mixture of emotions. Excitement with a little bit of hurt mixed in there. I felt like I wanted a change of scenery,” “I met with the GM and I felt like he kind of got that vibe as well.”