Inside The Nets

Former Brooklyn Nets Playing in EuroBasket 2025

While the Brooklyn Nets won't feature any active players in EuroBasket 2025, there are a few former players who will be representing their countries in the tournament.

Jed Katz

Jan 16, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder (17) drives against Brooklyn Nets guard Shane Larkin (0) in the fourth quarter at Philips Arena. The Hawks won 114-86. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-Imagn Images
Jan 16, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder (17) drives against Brooklyn Nets guard Shane Larkin (0) in the fourth quarter at Philips Arena. The Hawks won 114-86. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-Imagn Images / Jason Getz-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the NBA offseason in somewhat of a dead period as August wraps up, much of the basketball world is focused on Europe's basketball tournament: EuroBasket 2025. The event, comprised of 24 of the best countries in hoops, is set to tip off on Aug. 27 and conclude on Sept. 24.

Brooklyn Nets rookie Ben Saraf could have participated in EuroBasket, representing Israel with fellow NBA player Deni Avdija. However, he will not be playing, which means there are no active Nets in the tournament this year. However, there are a few former Brooklyn players who will have major roles in helping their country get to the podium, and potentially a championship:

Shane Larkin, Turkey

Shane Larki
Mar 29, 2016; Orlando, FL, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Shane Larkin (0) drives to the basket against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center. Orlando Magic defeated the Brooklyn Nets 139-105. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Larkin, who spent the 2015-16 season with the Nets, will have a major role alongside NBA All-Star Alperen Sengun for Turkey. The former NBA point guard is one of the best EuroLeague players in the world.

In Brooklyn, Larkin averaged 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game. His lone season with the Nets was spent when they were near the bottom of the league, in an era many would say to be the dark ages of Brooklyn basketball.

Dennis Schroder, Germany

Dennis Schrode
Nov 17, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder (17) brings the ball up in the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Schroder is the most notable and recent Net in EuroBasket this year. The German point guard played 52 games for the team in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. Last year, he was traded to the Golden State Warriors, and signed with the Sacramento Kings this offseason.

Germany is another country loaded with NBA talent. Schroder, the face of the team at the moment, is joined by Orlando Magic Franz Wagner, Daniel Theis, Tristan Da Silva and Daniel Theis. In a weaker group than the rest, the team is expected to make the knockout round with ease and eventually make the podium.

Tornike Shengelia, Georgia

Tornike Shengeli
Sep 30, 2013; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Tornike Shengelia (20) poses for a portrait during the team's media day at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Shengelia is one of the more niche players to have come through the Nets organization. He spent two seasons in Brooklyn, having played a total of 36 regular-season games, averaging 1.5 points per game. He also spent time with the Chicago Bulls.

Shengelia is expected to start for Georgia alongside an underrated number of NBA players. Sandro Mamukelashvili and Goga Bitadze will man the paint in a group featuring powerhouses such as Greece and Spain.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, France

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarro
Apr 5, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (9) shoots the ball over New York Knicks forward Reggie Bullock (25) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

France has become a world superpower in hoops, but this year, they have a shocking number of NBA players who will not be featured in EuroBasket 2025. That list includes Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert and Nic Batum.

Instead, the roster's 'B team' will compete. However, they are still stacked with NBA alum and active players, including former Net Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot. The French forward spent six seasons in the league, including two in Brooklyn, averaging 7.0 points and 2.4 rebounds across 105 regular-season games.

feed

Published
Jed Katz
JED KATZ

Home/News