Former Brooklyn Nets Playing in EuroBasket 2025
With the NBA offseason in somewhat of a dead period as August wraps up, much of the basketball world is focused on Europe's basketball tournament: EuroBasket 2025. The event, comprised of 24 of the best countries in hoops, is set to tip off on Aug. 27 and conclude on Sept. 24.
Brooklyn Nets rookie Ben Saraf could have participated in EuroBasket, representing Israel with fellow NBA player Deni Avdija. However, he will not be playing, which means there are no active Nets in the tournament this year. However, there are a few former Brooklyn players who will have major roles in helping their country get to the podium, and potentially a championship:
Shane Larkin, Turkey
Larkin, who spent the 2015-16 season with the Nets, will have a major role alongside NBA All-Star Alperen Sengun for Turkey. The former NBA point guard is one of the best EuroLeague players in the world.
In Brooklyn, Larkin averaged 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game. His lone season with the Nets was spent when they were near the bottom of the league, in an era many would say to be the dark ages of Brooklyn basketball.
Dennis Schroder, Germany
Schroder is the most notable and recent Net in EuroBasket this year. The German point guard played 52 games for the team in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. Last year, he was traded to the Golden State Warriors, and signed with the Sacramento Kings this offseason.
Germany is another country loaded with NBA talent. Schroder, the face of the team at the moment, is joined by Orlando Magic Franz Wagner, Daniel Theis, Tristan Da Silva and Daniel Theis. In a weaker group than the rest, the team is expected to make the knockout round with ease and eventually make the podium.
Tornike Shengelia, Georgia
Shengelia is one of the more niche players to have come through the Nets organization. He spent two seasons in Brooklyn, having played a total of 36 regular-season games, averaging 1.5 points per game. He also spent time with the Chicago Bulls.
Shengelia is expected to start for Georgia alongside an underrated number of NBA players. Sandro Mamukelashvili and Goga Bitadze will man the paint in a group featuring powerhouses such as Greece and Spain.
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, France
France has become a world superpower in hoops, but this year, they have a shocking number of NBA players who will not be featured in EuroBasket 2025. That list includes Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert and Nic Batum.
Instead, the roster's 'B team' will compete. However, they are still stacked with NBA alum and active players, including former Net Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot. The French forward spent six seasons in the league, including two in Brooklyn, averaging 7.0 points and 2.4 rebounds across 105 regular-season games.