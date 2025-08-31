Former Net Signs with Guangdong Tigers: Where Other Ex-Nets Landed This Offseason
While the Brooklyn Nets will be welcoming plenty of new faces during the 2025-26 NBA season, the team also had some players depart during the offseason, with some finding new homes and others still being without a team.
Most recently, former Nets shooting guard Yongxi “Jacky” Cui signed a contract with the Guangdong Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association after spending the last year with the Nets.
Last season, Cui spent time with both Brooklyn and their G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets. His playing time at the NBA level was quite limited, appearing in just five games with the Nets while averaging 0.6 points and 0.4 assists per game.
During his time in the G League, he averaged 6.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 32.1% from the field and 42.9% beyond the arc. During his best game in the G League, he scored 14 points while grabbing four rebounds, swiping three steals and dishing out two assists.
Who else found a new home this offseason after playing for the Nets?
Trendon Watford
After spending the past two seasons with the Nets, Watford signed a two-year, $5.3 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. Before playing for Brooklyn, the fifth-year player started his career with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Last season, the LSU product averaged a career-high 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists. His best game in Brooklyn came against the Indiana Pacers, when he scored 26 points while five rebounds and one assist.
Through four NBA seasons, Watford has averaged 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game over the course of 216 games.
Maxwell Lewis
Lewis joined the Nets back in December, after being traded from the Los Angeles Lakers along with three future second-round picks in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton.
While appearing in 21 games for Brooklyn last season, he averaged 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game while shooting 42.2% from field-goal range and 38% from three. His best game with the Nets came in March against the Boston Celtics, when he scored 15 points while shooting 85.7% from the field and knocking down all three of his three-point attempts.
After this season, Lewis first signed with the Dallas Mavericks' Summer League team on July 5 but ultimately ended up signing an overseas contract with Tofas of the Basketbol Super Ligi in Turkey.