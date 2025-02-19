Former Net Signs With Play-In Contender
With the first game following All-Star weekend slated for Wednesday night, teams around the league have started making roster adjustments as part of a playoff push, and the Philadelphia 76ers are no different.
The Sixers, who are currently tied with the Brooklyn Nets at two and a half games outside of the Play-In tournament, have reportedly reached an agreement with Lonnie Walker IV.
As reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, Walker is signing with Philadelphia on a two-year deal worth $3 million, bringing him back to the NBA after spending the first half of the season in the
Lithuanian Basketball League.
Walker is a name that Nets fans should be familiar with as his last official stop before going to Lithuania was at the Barclays Center last season, in which he made 58 appearances off of the bench, averaging nine points on 42 percent from the field.
It was against the Sixers that the 26-year-old had arguably his best performance in a Nets uniform, dropping 26 points, which included six makes from beyond the arch in late November.
Following this stint, Walker's contract with Brooklyn expired, which allowed him to sign for the Boston Celtics in the preseason before being waived in the days leading up to the start of the season.
How Does This Impact The Nets?
Given that Philadelphia and Brooklyn have already met three times this season so far, with their last match only taking place a week ago, the two sides are only set to clash one more time this season, on Saturday night with tip-off slated for 7:30 p.m. EST.
While it may not sound too important given it is just one game, as previously stated, the two sides are set a deadlock in the Eastern Conference standings, two and a half games back from the Chicago Bulls in the Play-In tournament.
If Walker is able to get back to the form he had with the Nets or the Lakers, it'd be a certain benefit for Nick Nurse and the Sixers, who have struggled at times this season to get their offense started, along with a plethora of injuries to their biggest stars.
But just as Philadelphia is primed to get another offensive tool, so is Brooklyn, as Cam Thomas' return to the court is imminent, given this most recent timetable was "after the All-Star break."
