Former Nets Assistant Hired as Suns Head Coach
A former Brooklyn Nets assistant just landed the ultimate promotion, taking over as an NBA head coach.
According to a report from ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns are hiring Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Jordan Ott to be their new head coach.
Ott’s first gig as an assistant coach was with the Nets, working in Brooklyn from 2016 to 2022. He served under three head coaches (Kenny Atkinson, Jacque Vaughn, Steve Nash) in Brooklyn, helping the Nets reach the playoffs three times (2019,2020,2021).
Charania went on to explain that Ott is widely respected across NBA circles for his strategic mind and ability to communicate effectively.
“Ott has been an NBA assistant coach since 2012 and has been rooted in principles of strong offensive and defensive creativity, player development and toughness,” Charania said. “He's known around the NBA as a strong communicator with his players and coaching staff and someone who spends an incredible amount of time studying trends and pathways to adjust based on new patterns”
During his time in Brooklyn, Ott also drew praise from players for his attentiveness while helping them develop.
“Jordan Ott, who’s been with the Nets during my entire time here, really pinpointed areas to focus on in the offseason and helped apply those improvements throughout the year. He simplified the game and made sure I was making the right reads,” said former Net Joe Harris.
Ott came over to Brooklyn from Atlanta, as one of Kenny Atkinson’s first hires upon accepting the job in 2016. During their time in Atlanta, Ott was a video coordinator while Atkinson served as an assistant under Mike Budenholzer, the same coach that Ott will be replacing.
The Suns new head coach left Brooklyn in 2022 to join the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff, helping them reach the Western Conference Finals in 2023. He later reunited with Atkinson as his first official hire in Cleveland ahead of the 2024-2025 season, working with the Cavaliers as they reached a 64-18 record.
According to Charania, Suns star guard Devin Booker was consulted during the hiring process and named Ott as his top choice during discussions with management.
Last season, the Suns finished with a 36-46 record (11th in Western Conference), their worst in five years.