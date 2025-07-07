Former Nets Forward Bids Farewell to Brooklyn as He Joins New Team
After putting together the best season of his career in his final year with Brooklyn, one former Net recently signed with a new team in free agency. After the deal was done, he still took time to show Nets fans his love for the city.
In a post on his personal X account, former Net and new Philadelphia 76ers signee Trendon Watford showed love to the city where he’s played the best basketball of his career so far.
Last season, Watford averaged a career-high 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also played the most minutes per game of his career (20.8) while seeing action in 44 contests. During his time in Brooklyn, his best game came against the Indiana Pacers, when he scored 26 points on 64.3% shooting from the field.
After a 16-point outing against the Philadelphia 76ers, Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez praised Wadford's versatility.
“He helps you win. And he does that because he’s able to score, but also able to handle and playmake and play four positions, and post-up and make a 3," said Fernandez. "All those things are super valuable at his size and position.”
He arrived in Brooklyn in August of 2023, after spending the first two seasons of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers. During his first year with the Nets, he averaged 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.
Throughout his two seasons with the Trail Blazers, he averaged 7.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while appearing in 110 games. Besides his regular season contributions, he helped lead the Blazers to a Summer League title, earning MVP honors in the championship game with 19 points, seven rebounds, two assists, three steals, and a block.
The Blazers signed him as an undrafted free agent, after he spent two seasons at LSU. During his time with the Tigers, he was a two-time All-SEC selection and averaged 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game as a sophomore.
Earlier in the week, Wadford and the 76ers agreed upon terms for a two-year, $5.3 million deal that would send him to Philadelphia.