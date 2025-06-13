Former Nets Player/Coach Reunite On Phoenix Suns Staff
Last week, former Nets assistant coach Jordan Ott moved his way up in the coaching ranks after being named the Phoenix Suns head coach.
At Ott’s two most recent stops (Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers), former Nets forward DeMarre Carroll has followed him as an assistant coach, even joining his former Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson’s staff in Cleveland last season.
On Wednesday, Carroll became Ott’s first assistant coaching hire as he began assembling his first staff as a head coach.
Carroll will be entering his fourth season as an assistant coach. After his NBA career wrapped up in 2020, Carroll joined his former head coach Mike Budenholzer’s staff with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2022. He spent a season in Milwaukee before joining the Los Angeles Lakers as Darvin Ham's first hire as the team's head coach.
Throughout his two seasons playing in Brooklyn, Carroll played in 140 games, starting 81. He had the best season of his career with the Nets during the 2017-2018 campaign, averaging 13.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and two assists per game, all career-highs. Overall, he averaged 12.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists during his two seasons with the Nets.
Before coaching alongside each other, Ott left a positive impact on Carroll during his time as a Nets assistant coach. Fresh off the best season of his career, Carroll made sure to give his future boss some recognition
“My player development coach Jordan Ott was really big for me, helping me minimize the game and helping me do what I do well,” Carroll said. “I feel like this is my best season not only physically, but mentally. I think it’s hats off to the player development team and the performance team.”
Carroll spent 11 seasons in the NBA, also playing with the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors and the San Antonio Spurs. Through 578 games, he ended his career with averages of 8.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
As of Thursday, Carroll is the only assistant coach that has been added to Ott’s new staff in Phoenix.