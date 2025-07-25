Former Nets Wing Signs with Overseas Team
After spending the most recent NBA season in Brooklyn, a former Nets wing has found a new home overseas.
According to an X post made by the team, Maxwell Lewis has signed a contract with Tofas S.K., a professional basketball team located in Bursa, Turkey.
While appearing in 21 games for the Nets last season, Lewis averaged 5.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game while playing 14.2 minutes per contest and making one start. At this point in his career, Lewis' best professional basketball has been played in Brooklyn. On March 15, he scored a career-high 15 points on 85.7% shooting during an outing against the Boston Celtics.
Although his time in Brooklyn was brief, Lewis was praised for his positive attitude and infectious energy while playing for the Nets.
"His energy is contagious. And you can tell his teammates on the bench every time he does something positive, they celebrate," said Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez. "That’s the most important thing. You see that chemistry.”
He most recently spent time with the Dallas Mavericks during the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 12 points, two rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while appearing in five games.
The Pepperdine University product started the season with the Los Angeles Lakers but was traded to Brooklyn on Dec. 29 along with D'Angelo Russell and three second-round picks in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton.
After being traded to the Lakers shortly after the Denver Nuggets selected him in the second round (40th overall) of the 2023 NBA Draft, Lewis did not see much playing time at the NBA level. However, he was a strong contributor for Los Angeles' G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.
As a rookie, Lewis averaged 15 points, 4.9 rebounds and two assists per game while playing for South Bay. Last season, he also averaged 15 points and two assists per game while increasing his rebounding average to 8.5 rebounds per game.