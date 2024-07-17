Former Piston Killian Hayes is on the Brooklyn Nets’ Radar
The Brooklyn Nets are active in scouting for potential players to sign, and in their efforts to do so, they attended a Killian Hayes workout held in Las Vegas according to Erik Slater of Clutch Points. Last season, the former Detroit Piston averaged 6.9 points, 4.9 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 42 games before getting waived. Hayes, 22, still has a lot of hidden potential on what his ceiling could be.
Hayes was a 2020 lottery pick who put up 8.1 points, 5.2 assists, and 2.9 rebounds in his four seasons in the NBA. In fact, he ranked No. 18 in steals for the 2022-23 averaging 1.4 steals per game.
One thing that could keep the Nets from signing Hayes would be his three-point shooting. He has a 28% accuracy when knocking down the three for his career, and he has not yet reached the 35% mark for any individual season. Other than that, Hayes offers a fantastic ball handler with a lot of moves and creativity that pushes the tempo. He can throw opponents off balance with his moves to get himself to the hoop or open up space for a shot. Hayes also has a solid burst as well as smooth speed adjustments.
The guard is also excellent at drawing fouls and getting his shot, which is encouraging for the development of his three-point shot. Last but not least, Hayes demonstrates maximum defensive effort that doesn't all show up on the stat sheet, having a knack for getting after opposing teams' ball handlers.
A final decision has not been determined on what the Nets want to do with Hayes, however, that won't stop other teams from also pursuing him as well as the guard pushing for an opportunity on a different team elsewhere.
