Former Sharpshooter Following in Family Footsteps, Named Nets’ Head Video Coordinator
If the Brooklyn Nets ever need an extra body for their scout team, they might just find one in their own video room.
According to NetsDaily, the Nets have promoted Foster Loyer to the position of the team's head video coordinator.
Loyer first joined the organization in 2023, serving as a player development coach and video assistant before being promoted to assistant video coordinator ahead of last season.
Before pursuing a career with the Nets, Loyer was a highly productive collegiate point guard. He started his career at Michigan State University, serving as a team captain and even helping them reach the Final Four as a freshman. While he served as a reliable role player for the Spartans, Loyer earned the opportunity to shine with a more significant role at Davidson University.
During each of his two seasons at Davidson, Loyer was an All-Atlantic 10 selection while serving as a team captain. Over the course of two seasons, he totaled averages of 16.2 points, 3.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 41% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc.
His best season came during the 2021-2022 campaign, when he led the country in free-throw percentage (93.5%) while also finishing with the fourth-best three-point percentage in the nation (43.8%). That year, he helped the Wildcats reach the first round of the NCAA tournament against Michigan State after averaging 16.1 points, 3.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.
Ahead of playing against his former point guard, Spartans head coach Tom Izzo praised Loyer's basketball IQ during a media availability with Michigan State Spartans on SI.
Although it's been a few seasons since Loyer has played organized basketball, he recently took the court at Rucker Park and proved that he's still capable of playing at a high level.
“He’s probably more valuable than their assistants, and that’s no insult to their assistants,” Izzo said of Loyer. “But [Foster] knows our players, he knows me, he knows our plays. But, at the end of the day, players still play the game. Bob Mckillop is such a good coach – if Foster wasn’t there, he’s going to have Michigan State down.”
As Loyer continues to grow his career off the court, he seems to be following in the footsteps of his father, John Loyer. The elder Loyer spent nearly four decades as a professional and collegiate basketball coach, even serving as an assistant on the Nets' staff from 2009-2011.