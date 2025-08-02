From Queens to Jersey: Kenny Anderson Reflects on his Nets Journey
While making the NBA is a life-changing accomplishment on its own, getting the chance to suit up for a local team is a rare privilege that few players ever get to experience.
For Nets legend and Queens native Kenny Anderson, that far-fetched fantasy became his reality as he crossed the bridge to spend four and a half seasons with New Jersey in the early to mid-90s.
Throughout his time with the Nets, Anderson earned his first and only All-Star nod in 1994 and helped lead the team to three straight playoff appearances (1992, 1993, 1994). In an interview posted to the Nets' X page, Anderson explained that his best memory throughout his time with the Nets was actually his first experience with the team.
"My favorite Nets memory was being drafted here. Going number two in the NBA Draft," Anderson said. "My mother and everybody in the city was here. I'm from Queens, Lefrak City. So, it was an awesome thing."
After earning two All-American and All-ACC nods during his time at Georgia Tech, the Nets selected Anderson with the second overall pick in the 1994 NBA Draft.
The Queens native wasted little time making an impact at the NBA level, starting 13 games as a rookie while helping the Nets reach the playoffs during the 1991-1992, their first postseason appearance in five years.
While playing for a team close to home could be nerve-racking, Anderson said that the extra attention simply fueled him.
“Being from New York, there was a lot of pressure on me,” Anderson said during an episode of One Night in Brooklyn. “But all in all, I loved it."
His best season with the team (and of his career) came during the 1993-1994 season, when he made his first NBA All-Star team while starting all 82 games and averaging 18.8 points, 9.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds.
When asked about his go-to move during his NBA career, Anderson pointed to the ball-handling wizardry that helped him solidify himself as one of the top point guards of the 90's.
"Between the legs, behind the back," Anderson said. "That was my go-to move"