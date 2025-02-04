Golden State Warriors add firepower in mock trade with Nets
As has been reported by numerous NBA reporters, the Golden State Warriors are doing their due diligence on the trade market ahead of Thursday’s deadline.
The near-secret trading of Luka Doncic to the Lakers send shockwaves throughout the league, and it appears Golden State was happy to check in on the availability of
One player who’s almost certainly available is Nets’ forward Cameron Johnson, who is amidst a career-year in Brooklyn. The Warriors and Nets have already gotten one deal done this year in sending Dennis Schroder to Golden State, but there’s no reason to think that the Warriors couldn’t re-engage if they wanted Johnson enough.
Let’s evaluate a potential deal between the Nets and Warriors below:
Brooklyn Nets get: Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, Kyle Anderson, Gui Santos
Golden State Warriors get: Cameron Johnson
With the Nets obviously not looking to re-acquire Schroder, the financials on this one are a bit tricky. Johnson makes $22.5 million this season, more than any Warrior not named Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green.
In order to get a deal across the finish line, the Warriors would need to sacrifice significant depth. In this case, that’s Jonathan Kuminga — the Nets’ focal point in the deal — as well as Gary Payton II, veteran Kyle Anderson and a likely buyout in Gui Santos.
Brooklyn gets a reclamation project in Kuminga, who’s yet to live up to his full potential as a hypothetical do-it-all forward with guard-like skills. A new setting in Brooklyn could be just what he needs to take another leap.
The Nets also leave with a potential long-term contributor in Payton, and a flipper in Anderson.
While the Warriors give up 4-for-1, they maintain their primary rotation of Curry, Wiggins, Green, Schroder, Buddy Hield, Kevon Looney and Brandin Podziemski.
All in all, the Warriors may look elsewhere to add firepower ahead of Thursday’s deadline.
